NBC cautions on allegation of issuing license

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has called on Nigerians to exercise restraint in the treatment of sensitive issues that could threaten the unity and stability of Nigeria.

The commission was reacting to the media controversy over the license granted to the National Commission for Nomadic Education for the establishment of a radio station to operate on the AM band.

The National Commission for Nomadic Education duly applied for a broadcast license in furtherance of its objectives to develop and maintain nomadic education outreach programmes, including electronically mediated ones.

The letter of provisional approval dated September 28, 2018, was issued to the National Commission for Nomadic Education. The duration of the license is from October 8h, 2018 to October 8, 2023.

The station’s programmes, which shall be purely educational, are designed to cater to the interest of migrant fishermen, herders, hunters, farmers, and migrants.

The commission wishes to state that similar educational broadcast licences were issued to institutions of higher learning and other governmental institutions with comparable needs.

