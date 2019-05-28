‘NBC boss being targeted over 2023 Kwara politics’

ADVERTISEMENT

The political intrigues in Kwara state ahead of 2023 is the major factor propelling the plans by some politicians to use the ICPC to remove the director general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, from office.

A coalition of civil society groups comprising Competence Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust and Beyond Boundaries Legacies Leadership Initiative, disclosed this yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the group said some prominent APC personalities from outside the state are responsible for the plot, which they said is capable of destabilizing the ruling party in the state.

They said the crisis rocking NBC over the payment of N2.5 billion seed grants for Digital Switched Over to Pinnacle Communication Ltd was targeted at blackmailing Kawu, the coalition said in a statement signed by Omoba Micheal, Godwin Erheriene Oghenero, and Omaga E. Daniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe there’s more to all this, it is targeted to see the exit of Modibbo Kawu from NBC. The people responsible want to use their influence in the presidency to nominate for a new DG that will be their loyalist,” they said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App