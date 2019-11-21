NBA sues for ACJA’s domestication in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the Gombe State government to domesticate the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The call was made at a State Legislative Advocacy and Sensitization Workshop on Promotion and Domestication of ACJA in Gombe state.

According to a statement by the NBA’s national Secretariat in Abuja, the workshop was organize by the NBA with support from the John D. And Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

While addressing participants, the Project Coordinator of the NBA- MacArthur Project, Barrister Victor Abasiakan-Ekim, said the ACJA is geared towards ensuring that the system of administration of criminal justice in Nigeria promotes efficient management of all criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, and protection of the rights and interests of the suspects and the victim of crime.

In her goodwill message, the acting Chief Judge of the State, Justice Beatrice Iliya, said the judiciary in the state would muster the needed support and assistance towards ensuring that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act is domesticated in the State.

A former Attorney General of the state, Zubairu M. Umar, who was the keynote speaker gave an overview of Act with specific emphasis on some innovative provisions like Section six of the Act which mandates an arresting officer to promptly inform the person being arrested of their right to remain silent or avoid answering any question until after consultation with a legal practitioner or any other person of their choice.

He also spoke about Section seven of the Act which outlaws the practice of arresting any person or persons in lieu of a suspect only by reason of their consanguinity, affinity or association.

