NBA sets up c’ttee on 2019 AGC

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) for its 2019 Annual General Conference (AGC).

The 59th AGC, which is scheduled to hold in Victoria Island, Lagos, in August, has the theme: “Facing the Future”. It will have over 30 technical sessions on subjects in every field of human endeavour.

In a statement signed by the Co-Chairman of the TCCP, Olumide Akpata and the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Kunke Edun, TCCP said experts would deal with the different subjects “aimed at envisioning the future of the legal profession within the context of a rapidly changing and evolving world and anticipate the adaptive measures that practitioners would be required to embrace in light of these imminent changes.

“Attendance at the conference will be open to all members of the NBA, as well as the general public, albeit registration for the conference can only be procured online from Sunday May 26, 2019,” the statement read in part.

