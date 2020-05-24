  1. Home
NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive COVID-19 test

Basketball legend Patrick Ewing has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Knicks great, who played 17 seasons as a centre in the NBA, is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men’s team.

He was an 11-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medallist.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for Covid-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the 57-year-old tweeted.

“I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Georgetown Athletics said he is self-isolating at a local hospital and he is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

