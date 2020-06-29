NBA Kano branch elects chairman, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Aminu Sani Gadanya has emerged chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano branch.

Gadanya polled 214 votes as against Ibrahim Garba Waru, who recorded 137 votes while Usman Umar Fari, got 33 votes in an election conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, according to observers.

Chairman of the branch’s electoral committee, Tajuddeen A. O. Funsho told newsmen that Abbas Haladu and Haruna Saleh Zakariyyah were returned unopposed as vice chairman and secretary respectively.

Mukhtar Shehu Bello defeated Moses Femi Falana by 275 to 81 votes to emerge as assistant secretary; while Ismail Abdulazeez scored 270 votes against Ladi Husiani to emerge as treasurer while Sa’adatu Mahmoud Ibrahim won as financial secretary unopposed.

Other winners, according to him, were Aminu Abdullahi as publicity secretary; Asmau Muhammad Sulaiman as welfare secretary; Ibrahim Abdullahi as legal adviser; Nafiu Maikudi as provost and Abdul Adamu Fagge as NEC representative.

