NBA charges police, NCS on effective ACJL implementation in Bauchi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has charged the Police, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other law enforcement agencies on the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Bauchi State.

A statement issued by the national secretariat of the NBA in Abuja stated that the call was made at the State Validation Public Forum on the Domestication and Implementation of ACJA 2015 in Bauchi State supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

Paul Usoro (SAN), the President NBA, who was represented by Barrister Victor Abasikam-Ekim, was quoted to have stated that the effective implementation of the ACJL in the state will decongest correctional centres across the state and the country at large.

He added that it would also improve the condition of correctional service and accelerate criminal proceedings.

The solicitor General of Bauchi state, Barrister Dawood Mohmood Yakub, who represented the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, stated that the domestication of the administration of criminal justice act in the state was a great progress in the administration of criminal justice system in the state.

The keynote speaker at the forum, Prof. Alphonsus Alubo (SAN) explained that the objectives of the law as captured are to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice.

