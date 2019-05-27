Navy@63: Navy chief urges sober reflection on insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has called for sober reflection and prayers over the current security challenges in the country.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja during the 2019 Navy Week Interdenominational Church Service as part of the activities lined up for the 63-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy.

He said, “It is trite that occasions such as this also call for sober reflection and prayers for our nation, particularly in the face of daunting security challenges at the moment.”

“As members of the armed forces, we must stand united and ready to give our all in support of the Federal Government’s effort to confront the current national security threats, regardless of where it occurs; at sea or on land,” he added.

He said it is the sacred duty of the military to continue to defend the country, noting that, “clearly, with such strong resolve, sacrifice, and unity of purpose, the current challenges would soon be a thing of the past.”

