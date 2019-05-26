Navy@63: Naval chief calls for sober reflection on insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has called for sober reflection and prayers over the current security challenges in the country.

He spoke on Sunday in Abuja during the 2019 Navy Week Interdenominational Church Service as part of the activities lined up for the 63rd anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy.

“It is trite that occasions such as this also call for sober reflection and prayers for our nation, particularly in the face of daunting security challenges at the moment.

“As members of the armed forces, we must stand united and ready to give our all in support of the Federal Government’s effort to confront the current national security threats, regardless of where it occurs; at sea or on land,” he said.

He said it is the sacred duty of the military to continue to defend the country, noting that, “clearly, with such strong resolve, sacrifice and unity of purpose, the current challenges would soon be a thing of the past.”

He called for prayers for members of the armed forces, deployed across various terrains and environment to secure the nation, saying “We ask that the Almighty God protect, guide and grant them victory and success in their various operations.”

He also prayed for those who have paid the supreme sacrifice within the past year; “We ask the Almighty God to grant their souls peaceful repose.”

He said the Navy has made new additions to its fleet, with the induction of several Seward Defence Boats, Riverine Patrol Boats and the construction of capital ships and aircraft expected to join the fleet soon.

He further said the Navy recently commissioned its Reference Hospital in Calabar, the Admiralty University of Nigeria and completion of NNS Beecroft Jetty.

