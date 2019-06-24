Navy reassures Lagos residents of adequate security

ADVERTISEMENT

Authority in charge of the Nigerian Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC), Apapa, has assured Lagos residents of adequate protection of their lives and properties.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), NAVTRAC, Rear Admiral, Stanford Enoch, gave the assurance during a 10-kilometre route match exercise held in Lagos.

Over 2,000 officers and ratings participated in the route-march exercise at the weekend. The exercise is the second quarterly energy-sapping route march meant to ensure fitness of officers.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the match, Admiral Enoch said that the exercise was the Nigerian Navy’s way of assuring the public of its commitment to its duty of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The Chief Staff Officer of the Command, Navy Captain Idowu Yusuf, who represented the FOC, said that the route march, apart from ensuring fitness of the personnel for military duties, is aimed at fostering es-pirit-de corps, and providing an avenue to prevent criminality in the command’s area of responsibility.

The personnel, who began the march after assembling at the parade ground as early as 6.00 a.m., marched through the Apaoa to Costain before returning back to the base.

“In the face of the current security challenges in the country, the need to keep personnel fit for operations cannot be overemphasized.That is why fitness and mental alertness are among the critical elements of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas’ policy thrust.It Is with this in mind that, the Nigerian Navy organizes a one-day route march every quarter aimed at raising the level of physical fitness of personnel in the Command,”he said.

The FOC also reiterated that the route march was targeted at keeping fit for optimal performance in the discharge of the constitutional roles as naval personnel while also keeping personnel away from trouble.

