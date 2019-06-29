Navy names Omaji pioneer VC for admiralty varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy yesterday presented a letter of appointment to Professor Paul Omaji as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Navy Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN).

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, while congratulating Omaji on his appointment, said he sits on the threshold of history.

“He would play a pioneering role in positioning the university from what it is today into a world-class institution of higher learning,” Ibas said.

He said the university is expected to have interrupted quality education, research, academic excellence and discipline.

“While basic infrastructure and human resources have been provided, it is expected that you will be highly resourceful in mobilizing necessary support to drive an innovative process that would transform ADUN holistically.

“As you ponder on the way forward, be assured that the founders and indeed, the Board of Trustees of ADUN will hand you specific key performance indicators and control measures which you will be obliged to meet and be held accountable for periodically,” he added.

