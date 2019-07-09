Navy intercepts 825 bags of smuggled rice in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy in Offa, Kwara State has intercepted 825 bags of smuggled rice coming from Oyo State.

Speaking with journalists while parading the suspected smugglers and their commodity, the Commandant, Nigeria Navy School of Health Sciences in Offa, Captain Ayodele Ogunniyi Olowolagba, said the arrest was made at about 5am on Monday.

He said the suspects were arrested in 15 vehicles with each carrying 55 bags of foreign rice, totalling 825 bags.

Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects who was the driver of one of the vehicles, Ahmad Mustafa, said he was coming from Shaki with the commodity for sale in Offa, Kwara State.

Mustafa, who said he was not the owner of the rice, added that he was sent by a man called Pilot who lived in Shaki.

