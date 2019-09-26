Navy holds first health retreat in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has held its first medical retreat for heads of medical services for improved performance of its personnel.

The retreat, held in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state, was organized by the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) of the Nigerian Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for investing in the medical services of the Nigerian Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said that would encourage greater efficiency of the Navy and charged heads of departments and units of the medical services on performance.

Represented at the occasion by Head, Administration, Policies and Planning of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Bec-Ibe Enwo, the Naval chief said the Navy has been able to upgrade its medical equipment, train many of its medical personnel and employ 11 consultants for a start with plans to employ more later as a result of the resources made available by the present administration.

He described the retreat as an example of the commitment to capacity development of medical personnel in the Navy.

He said the long-term strategic goal is to emplace a medical service fully functional that can boast of the right mix and number of medical personnel capable of delivering safe and efficient health care services to personnel.

“It is pertinent to state that a lot is expected of the medical services in the delivery of safe and quality healthcare in the Nigerian Navy.

“Improving the quality of care has to be a priority for each medical personnel especially the heads of the medical units. It has been noted that where there are no consequences when heads of units and departments are found wanting, there is usually no impetus to make added effort.

“Consequently, it would no longer be business as usual. Going forward, heads of units and departments, many of whom are represented at this retreat, are going to be held responsible when it is evident that their units or departments are not performing despite resources provided.

“Therefore, you are all enjoined to pull up your sleeves, utilize resources efficiently and improve services in your various units and departments.

“You are also encouraged to think, be innovative, proffer solutions and make recommendations to the Directorate of Medical Services, even after this retreat, on ways of moving the medical services beyond the 21st Century.

“A working and vibrant Nigerian Navy Medical Services providing safe and quality healthcare services would be of tremendous benefit to us all in the long run,” Vice Admiral Ibas said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App