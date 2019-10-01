Navy arrests six suspects, seizes 256 bags of rice

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom state, has arrested six suspects and seized 256 bags of 50kg rice, and one medium sized wooden boat.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Captain Peter Yilme, said the Navy is determined to end smuggling on the water ways and warned smugglers to desist from the act or face arrest and prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Tuesday in Ibaka during the hand-over of the items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Yilme who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Kabiru Yusuf, stated that the Navy will intensify riverine and land patrols to ensure that illegal trade on the water ways is brought to an end.

He added that the Navy was committed to the fight against smuggling.

“I hereby hand over one medium sized wooden boat laden with 256 bags of rice, along with its 6 crew members to the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The Base will not relent in curbing smuggling as well as other illegal activities by criminal elements on the water ways or inland.

“As they continue to device new means of smuggling rice, FOB Ibaka will also intensify riverine and land patrols to ensure that illegal smuggling is stopped within its area of operation,” he said.

Receiving the suspects and bags of rice from the Nigerian Navy, Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alabi Adedokun commended the Navy for the inter-agency cooperation.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), I, Alabi Adedokun, take over the 6 defendants and 256 bags of foreign parboiled rice. On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, we thank you very much”.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App