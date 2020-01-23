Navy arrests 9 kidnappers, rescues 28 victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology have arrested nine suspected kidnappers who had allegedly been terrorising communities in Kachia Local Government and other parts of Kaduna State.

The troops also rescued 28 kidnap victims who have been reunited with their families.

Speaking during the handing over of the suspects to the Department of State Security (DSS) in Kachia, commandant of the school, Rear Admiral Tanko Yakubu Pani, said the success recorded followed four months’ surveillance of some hardened criminal syndicates operating in Kachia and other parts of the state.

He said: “Some of them were caught in isolated forests where they were hibernating, while others were caught in hotels and others at their homes.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The arrested criminals include Abubakar Duguri alias Kure, Saleh Magaji alias Bodori, Idris Iliyasu, Auwal Yahaya, Monore Abu, Mohammed Wakili, Tanimu Ibrahim alias Sambo, Abdullahi Adamu alias Yellow and Umar Alhassan,” he added.

He noted that weapons, motor bikes and military camouflage among other items where recovered from the suspects.

The commandant said, “victims of the criminals that were unable to meet their demands were instantly killed, others were either maimed or injured while some of the female victims were raped.”

One of the rescued victims, Peter Zamani said he spent two days with the kidnappers even though N190,000 was paid as his ransom.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App