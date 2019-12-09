Navy arrests 8 suspects with 112 drums of petrol

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo local government area in Akwa Ibom State, has arrested 8 suspects with 112 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The eight suspects were arrested with the 112 drums of petrol in a wooden boat around the Abgani area by Navy patrol gun boats and were said to be heading to Cameroon.

Speaking in Ibaka during the handover of the suspects and seized items to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commanding Officer, FOB, Navy Captain Peter Yilme said each of the seized drums has the capacity for 300 litres of petrol.

He maintained that the base had zero tolerance for the exportation of petroleum product, adding that it would not stop arresting persons who engage in illegal activities on the waterways.

Yilme commended the effort of his officers and men, noting that they had been thorough in the fight against illegalities and urged them not to relent.

“On 5 Dec 19, FOB Ibaka gunboats, while on routine patrol around Agbani FPSO, accosted and arrested a medium sized wooden boat carrying 112 drums of PMS with capacity of each drum at 300 litres.

“Additionally, 8 suspects were arrested along with the boat and drums. The boat was suspected to be heading towards the Republic of Cameroon when it was arrested.

“FOB Ibaka has zero tolerance for the exportation of petroleum product, and will continue to arrest persons who engage in illegal activities in line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff,” he stated.

The Divisional Officer of NSCDC in Mbo local government area, Mr Udeme James received the suspects and items from the Navy and assured that the suspects would be prosecuted.

