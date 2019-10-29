Navy arrests 5 cattle rustlers, recovers 318 livestock in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia, Kaduna state have arrested five suspected cattle rustlers in Kajuru forest in Kachai Local Government Area of the State.

The navy also recovered 318 livestock including 267 cows and 51 sheep.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Tuesday at the school premises in Kachai, the Commandant of the school, Commodore Tanko Yakubu Pani said the incident took place on 26th October, 2019.

He said, “Troops went on hot pursuit of the criminals, following a distress call about the presence of invading cattle rustlers in Kujama forest on 26th October, 2019. They intercepted and arrested over 267 cattle and 50 sheep. They also arrested five suspected cattle rustlers.

“The incidents of cattle rustling and other forms of criminality lime kidnapping and armed banditry is not new in Kachia, but we have been able to restore security in our area of responsibility since assumption of duty including Kachia-Kaduna road and Kachia-Jere roads.”

He assured residents and Nigerians plying the major highways in Kachia and environs that the Navy would continue to do its best to provide the necessary security for their daily businesses and safety saying, “We have zero tolerance for any form of criminal activities,.”

He called on members of the public to avail the school with credible and useful information that will help in nipping in the bud crime and criminality in the society adding, “We shall continue to locate criminal hideouts and smoke them out.”

Representative of the state government and Chairman, Kachia LGA, Mr. Peter Agite urged owners of the cows to come with proper means of identifying their cows so that they can be adequately handed over to them.

