Navy arrests 13 suspects, seizes 2,053 bags of rice

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Mbo local government area, Akwa Ibom State, has arrested 13 suspects and seized 2,053 bags of smuggled rice from them.

Speaking on Thursday in Ibaka, Commanding Officer, FOB, Captain Peter Yilme said the suspects were arrested in two different operations on the 26th and 29th January 2020 at about 0055 and 0615 hours respectively at the Unyenge creek area.

Yilme who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Kabiru Yusuf, at the handover of the suspects and the bags of rice to the Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs Service, Garuba Hassan, said the arrests were made during a routine patrol by Navy gunboats.

He emphasised that the base will not relent in putting an end to illegalities on the water ways, and advised the smugglers to desist from the illicit act.

He added that the arrests were were made within three days after 5 suspects and 98 bags of rice were handed over to the NCS.

“On behalf of the Commanding Officer, FOB, Ibaka, I hand over 2,053 bags of seized rice and 13 suspects to DSC KG Hassan of the NCS.

“The arrest brings to fore the unrelenting drive of the smugglers to continue their illicit acts. Nevertheless, the Base will not relent in riding the waterways of all forms of criminal activities in order for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

“Smugglers are advised to turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate business activities. FOB, Ibaka appreciates once again, the provision of necessary logistics to the Base by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas.

“Additionally, the Base would not be achieving its operational mandate if not for the spport and encouragement accorded her by the FOC Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran,” he stated.

