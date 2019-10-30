National policy on MSMEs will promote job creation -Radda

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed confidence that the national policy on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) presently undergoing review will promote job creation.

He told stakeholders in Kano recently at the review of the National Policy on MSMEs that the need for a long-term MSMEs strategy is imperative for job creation and national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Radda, in a statement, said if government and all stakeholders collaborate to provide an enabling environment, MSMEs could actually get the country out of the present predicament of unemployment, illicit financial engagements, insecurity, political and social violence among others.

“If half of the 41 million MSMEs are able to create one employment each year, the issue of unemployment would be resolved within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Dr Radda pointed out that the MSME space was dynamic, hence the need for the review of the policy. He expressed hope that discussions at the meeting would centre on the need to raise broad-based awareness and appreciation for entrepreneurship development, innovation and engagement of the youth in the entrepreneurial cycle.

The director general then called for cohesive public private partnership in the implementation of the national policy on MSMEs for it to be effective.

He enjoined state governments to come on board by initiating the process for the inauguration of their own state council on MSMEs.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App