National Minimum Wage: TUC rejects Egbule’s circular

The Trade Union Congress said that its members have rejected a policy revealed by the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission (NSWIC) on the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

The Federal Government had, in a circular, on July 16 announced that it would start the implementation of the minimum wage for people earning below N30, 000.

The circular was signed by Richard Egbule, the Executive Chairman of the NSWIC – set up by the Federal Government to work out the consequential adjustment arising from the wage increase.

The TUC in a statement jointly signed in Abuja by Comrade Quadri Olaleye, President, and Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Secretary General, said that “let it be known that this circular is unacceptable to us because it contradicts the raison d’etre for setting the committee.”

The union stressed that such movement is considered “as a smart move on the part of government to discourage labour action. Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, is not fooled.”

The statement added that the congress views this latest move as a betrayal of the trust reposed on the Federal Government. “We wonder why anything that has labour undertone becomes the issue of rejection by government. By this circular, the government is testing the patience of the workers; and we assure them that they either go to the negotiating table to complete the assignment or risk the wrath of the workers,” the statement said.

