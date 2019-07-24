National Livestock Transformation Plan requires inputs of all — NOA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari, says the proposed National Livestock Transformation Plan requires the inputs of all Nigerians.

According to him, this will ensure a policy that will engender and boost relationship among the various people in the country.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at a stakeholders dialogue on communicating government policies, programmes and activities, Abari urged ministries, departments and agencies to deliver on their mandate of communicating government policies, programmes and activities.

He said: “Unless we work together with the policy formulators, the implementers and custodians, providing for them our national footprint, expressed in the offices in the 774 local governments, many of our citizens will be left out of the loop, leaving space for mischief makers to mislead them with falsehoods and misinterpretations”.

