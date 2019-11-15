National Library takes reading campaign to Jalingo Correction Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

National Library has donated sets of books and assorted foodstuffs to the inmates of Jalingo Correction Centre.

The donation was made as part of the National Library’s nation- wide reading campaign.

Addressing hundreds of the inmates, the National Librarian, Professor Lenre Aina, said the inmates deserved special attention in the current campaign, which was aimed at addressing poor reading culture among Nigerians.

Represented by Deputy Director of National Library, Mrs Abdulazeez Mistura, Professor Aina advised the inmates to embrace reading habit to enable them update their knowledge. He said many inmates across correction centers in the country, who embraced reading, have excelled in NECO and WAEC examinations while many others have graduated from higher institutions.

the National Librarian said that their being in the correction center was not a punishment but to reform them in order to become good citizens when they go out.

He advised the inmates to make good use of the books donated to them which were selected to suit their needs.

In his address, the head of National Library in the state, Mr. Yusuf Yakubu said the readership promotion campaign was embarked to encourage reading among Nigerians.

He said reading culture was fast fading among Nigerians hence the need for the campaign.

Also speaking, the Deputy Controller Corrections, Mr. Ezekiel Moses Kagah commended the National Library for bringing the campaign to the center.

He said the objectives of the campaign were laudable and would encourage reading culture among Nigerians adding that the inmates will benefit from the books donated.

