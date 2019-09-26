National Hospital treated over 2m patients in 20 years — CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hospital Abuja treated over two million patients and delivered about 30, 000 babies in the twenty years of its existence.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, disclosed this yesterday during the 20th anniversary of the hospital in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the milestones achieved over the years were treatments of “2, 345, 437 out -patients, 172 , 783 admissions; 155, 663 number of discharges; 30, 094 deliveries; 29, 065 live births; 202, 844 antenatal cases and treatment of 10, 909 road traffic accident cases, 446, 951 radio-diagnosis .”

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said other milestones recorded by the hospital since inception include 50, 249 surgeries, and 818 invitro- fertilisation babies.

Momoh said the hospital also trained over 168 resident doctors to consultant levels and over 1, 500 interns in various fields.

According to Momoh, who is also a pioneer staff member, the hospital which started out as a 200-bed hospital with 400 staff and 30 specialist consultants, is today a 450 bed hospital with 2,000 staff and 120 specialist consultants in various fields.

“It is now a national centre of excellence in cancer care, neonatology , in vitro fertilization, trauma care with a sub-regional level 1 trauma centre . Its services are now computerized,” he said.

The chairman of the governing board of the hospital, Patricia Etteh, urged the federal government to give the hospital more funds to address the challenges of dilapidated infrastructure and biomedical equipment.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App