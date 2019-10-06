National Hospital at 20: The good, the not so good

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the National Hospital, Abuja, commemorated 20 years of existence.

Initially christened National Hospital for Women and Children, the hospital was conceived from the Family Support Programme (FSP) of former First Lady, Hajiya Maryam Sani Abacha and designed to cater for the health needs of women and children in the country and the sub-region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its scope of operation was later expanded to accommodate male patients, and it commenced operations on September 1, 1999.

It started as a 200-bed hospital with 400 staff and 30 specialist consultants. Today, it has 450 beds, with 2,000 staff and 120 specialist consultants in various fields.

Findings by Daily Trust on Sunday revealed that the hospital recorded milestones over the years, but was also plagued by some challenges and failures.

The hospital witnessed expansion in its facilities, such as the building of the country’s first ever trauma centre. The centre, which was built by President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has continued to treat serious emergency and accident cases.

The hospital also established an invitro-fertilisation (IVF) department and has continued to provide successful fertility services, thereby bringing succour to families.

According to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, they treated over two million patients and delivered 30, 000 babies in the 20 years of its existence.

He said milestones achieved over the years included treatment of “2, 345, 437 outpatients, 172 , 783 admissions, 155, 663 number of discharges, 30, 094 deliveries, 29, 065 live births, 202, 844 antenatal cases, and treatment of 10, 909 road traffic accident cases, 446, 951 radio-diagnosis.”

He said other milestones recorded by the hospital since inception include 50, 249 surgeries, and 818 in-vitro fertilisation. Momoh, who is also a pioneer staff, said the hospital also trained over 168 resident doctors to consultant level , and over 1, 500 interns in various fields.

“It is now a national centre of excellence in cancer care, neonatology, in vitro- fertilisation, trauma care with a sub-regional level 1 trauma centre. Its services are now computerised,” the chief medical director said.

Hajiya Maryam Abacha said the hospital had numerous achievements to its credit, in consonance with its objectives.

According to her, “These achievements include the reduction of motility and mortality rates and the provision of specialised services, such as teaching, preventive and curative health care to our people.”

A 43-year-old woman simply identified as Chinyere, who has been attending antenatal care at the hospital in the last five years and also delivered her two kids there, was full of praises for the hospital. She said the gynecology unit had modern equipment, very qualified and patient doctors and nurses.

She said the quality care she received made her recommend the hospital for her close friend who had an emergency during pregnancy and couldn’t get the needed care form a popular private facility in Abuja.

However, it has not been success stories all the way for the hospital as it has also been plagued by crowds of patients, lack of equipment, poor attitude by the staff, negligence, among others.

Cancer treatment

The hospital has also recorded improvement in cancer care in the last two years with the commissioning of its radiotherapy centre.

The hospital boasts of two linac radiotherapy machines, which have enabled it to ensure consistent treatment for patients. This is a sharp contrast to years ago when cancer patients suffered untold hardships accessing treatment at the hospital because of the poor state of the only radiotherapy machine, which repeatedly broke down and affected patients’ treatments.

Long waiting time and requisite equipment

While the hospital has witnessed a little improvement in this area, it is still plagued by long waiting and consultancy time from the large population of people that throng the hospital.

Till date, patients wait for weeks and months to see their doctors in some departments.

Florence (not real name), a patient at the urology unit, said she visited the hospital in May this year and was given an appointment to see the doctor in August. She said that sometimes the appointment could even be longer, leading to complications in some patients, with some seeking care in private hospitals or dying during the long wait.

She added that till date, the department still has challenges doing some procedures because it lacks the requisite diagnosis and treatment equipment.

“Some patients I have made friends with tell me they go to private facilities to do some of the procedures, but because they are expensive, they just wait and pray for changes at the hospital, or go through financial hardships to do the procedures,” she said.

The management of the hospital, however, said it had continued to be overwhelmed with crowds of patients because some of them with cases which should ordinarily go to primary health care centres or secondary facilities still come to the hospital, which is a tertiary hospital.

Some departments in the hospital still battle with obsolete equipment and the absence of requisite ones. This has led to deaths, such that some families opt to take their sick relatives to private or public secondary health facilities.

A doctor who craved anonymity, said he left the hospital to establish his own a few years ago as a result of the frustration of not getting the needed equipment to diagnose and treat patients.

Negligence

Persistent claims of negligence and poor attitude by staff have also trailed the hospital over the years, leading to media wars and court cases between patients and their families on one side, and the hospital.

For instance, this year, the mother of a 17-year-old undergraduate, Paul Akpala, said her son would have survived a vehicle accident, but for the negligence of the National Hospital.

Also, a man who simply identified himself as Nuhu, whose father suffered a spinal cord injury from a road accident, told our reporter that the three weeks they spent at the National Hospital, Abuja worsened his father’s case in 2018 and later led to his death.

“During the three weeks we stayed in the ward, we were only attended to by nurses. The consultant came once and abandoned us, even though my father needed the surgery urgently to recover. Later, we learnt he was writing exams. We waited till we got frustrated and took my dad to a private facility, but it was too late,” Nuhu said.

This is not to mention popular cases of women falling off surgery tables during caesarean section, forgotten surgery equipment, among others.

Welfare

While the hospital has programmes that have helped indigent patients over the years, there is the need for improvement.

Some patients have also complained about being held back for weeks or months because they couldn’t afford to pay.

Philemon Emmanuel, the chairman of the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, said their experiences at the hospital have not been rosy.

He said: “Two years ago, the federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees came here and told us that anytime we were ill we should go to their office and collect a letter and take to National Hospital to access health care. But any time we go there, they don’t like treating us. They will tell us to go here or there.

“When I took the last patient there in the morning, they didn’t attend to him till 10pm. Before 2am the patient died.”

He said he complained to the commission during a recent meeting and appealed that such arrangement be made for them at any of the district hospitals in Abuja instead of the National Hospital.

“It is better they assign us to Wuse, Maitama, Gwarinpa or any of the district hospitals than the National Hospital because when a firm asked us to collect a letter from their organisation to the district hospitals sometime ago, things were working fine for us. It’s better than the arrangement with the National Hospital,” he said.

Also, recently an unemployed survivor of the Nasarawa gas explosion, Adamu Ibrahim, lamented that the hospital still collected money from him for treatment in spite of the fact that the Nasarawa State governor made donations for their treatment last year.

Need to employ more pharmacists

Many patients told Daily Trust on Sunday that they faced untold hardship getting drugs at the pharmacy in the hospital because of the few number of pharmacists attending to a large number of people.

According to Hajara, a patient at the hospital, even when a patient is able to see a doctor early, getting the prescribed drugs at the pharmacy is bound to delay him or her.

The patients also said there was the need for government to provide all types of medicines at the pharmacy because getting drugs that are not available there was difficult, especially at night when pharmacies in town are closed.

Missing folders

Findings also revealed that the National Hospital, Abuja is yet to fully embrace the electronic medical record system; as such, there are still complaints of missing folders from patients. Interim measures of opening temporary folders do not solve their problems because of their lost medical history, they said.

The chairman of the Governing Board of the hospital, Olubunmi Patricia Etteh, said that since their inauguration on March 6, 2018, they had commissioned the National Cancer Centre, upgraded the executive wing for the treatment of top Nigerians and commissioned two linac machines, among others.

She called on the Federal Government to give the hospital more funds to address the challenges of dilapidated infrastructures and biomedical equipment.

A public health expert, who does not want to be named, said if the hospital was well positioned with the needed manpower, equipment and facilities, it would go a long way in stemming the tide of medical tourism to other countries.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App