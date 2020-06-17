National Assembly shuts down over COVID-19 fears

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly complex has been shut down over fears of suspected COVID-19 case.

The complex is to be fumigated.

A circular by the National Assembly with reference number NASS/HR/MSD/ClR/003/IV138 dated 17th June, 2020 disclosed that, the NASS complex will be closed for two days.

The circular signed by a Deputy Director, Titus Jatau reads: “Approval has been granted for the 2nd quarter fumigation exercise to be carried out tomorrow Thursday, 18th and Friday, 19th June, 2020.

“In the light of the above, all staff are requested to stay away during this period of the exercise and to resume work on Monday, 22nd June, 2020.”

The closure has raised suspicion over the spread of COVID-19 in the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that Lagos state government hinted that Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo died of coronavirus complications.

The lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, popularly known as ‘Pepper’ in the state’s political circle died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos after a brief illness.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while expressing sadness over the sudden death of Osinowo, said in a condolence message that the death came at a time the government was consolidating on the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19.

“The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful. He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the covid-19. We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease,” Sanwo-Olu said.

