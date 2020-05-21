NATE donates N2.5m face masks, sanitizers to NCDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has donated N2, 500, 000 worth of personal protective equipment to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NATE is a professional body of practical engineers representing Higher National Diploma holders in the council for the regulation of engineering in Nigeria.

The items donated included; five packs of customized nose masks and 100 cartons of hand sanitizers.

Speaking during the donation on Wednesday at the NCDC headquarters in Abuja, the body urged the Federal Government to encourage polytechnics with funding to locally produce machines in large quantities for distribution to hospitals and health centres across the country.

NCDC Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu, represented by the Director of Administration of the centre, Yakubu Abdullahi, thanked NATE for the gesture.

