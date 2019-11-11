Natasha: My court victory for all Nigerians, democracy

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has described her recent victory against the electoral umpire as victory not for her alone but all Nigerians and the nation’s democracy.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, on Thursday last week, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate the SDP candidate, Akpoti, for the November 16 governorship election, saying the electoral umpire had no power to disqualify any candidate for an election as that was the exclusive reserve of a competent court of law.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Natasha said she was “extremely happy” about the court’s verdict which repudiated her earlier disqualification from the governorship contest by INEC.

“It’s a victory not just for myself but for the entire Nigerians; Nigerians who have been able to dare the corrupt system, the cabal and everything.

“It is also victory for our democracy because it’s moments like this that create history and help create reforms where the system is weak. We all know that my disqualification was wrong. There was no reason whatsoever for the disqualification,” she added.

She expressed optimism of having a good outing at the poll notwithstanding the short time left for her to campaign.

Natasha urged her supporters to remain firm in their support and commitment towards changing the narrative of the state for better come November 16.

She said she would be on the field for the days left for campaigns before the polls opened.

Natasha also said she would run an all-inclusive government that would engender the needed development in the state if she emerged victorious at the poll.

