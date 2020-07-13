NASU urges reversal of petrol price

  1. Home
By Umar Shehu Usman 
The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Sunday rejected the increase in petrol pump price from N123 to N143.80 per litre with.

The union, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, said the increase could not be justified, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Peters said the union viewed the increase as extortion of the downtrodden masses of the country in favour of market forces.

He noted that COVID-19 and economic crisis had hit all Nigerians.

He stated: “It is not only unjust but insensitive.

“The action has added to the hardship of workers and ordinary Nigerians.

“We, therefore, call for an immediate reversal by the government.”

 

