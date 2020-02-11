NASU lauds Kaduna Polytechnic for railway technology initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) Kaduna Polytechnic branch, Comrade Muktar Muhammad has commended the institution’s management and the Rector for introducing various innovations which made the institution unique among its peers in the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna, Comrade Muktar said ‎the transformation and infrastructural development executed by the current Rector, Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje and other innovations were commendable.

He noted that the construction of access roads within the main campus has endeared him to the hearts of many, while the innovation which led to the commencement of National Diploma in Railway Engineering Technology ‎in the institute made the Polytechnic first to offer such a course in the country.

He said the sincerity and commitment of the Rector to the progress of the institute is what made the Governing Council of the Polytechnic to approve N2 billion annual budget for the management.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Since Professor Bugaje assumed duty as Kaduna Polytechnic rector, he succeeded in transforming the institute and making it the envy among its peers in the country . Today Kaduna Polytechnic is unique as the first to commence National Diploma in Railway Engineering Technology in the country ,” he said.

Comrade Muktar also said the Rector has been doing his best in improving the welfare of staff through regular promotion, prompt payment of allowances and other incentives.

He thanked members of the Governing Council for the confidence repose on the Rector and his management team which led to the approval of the budget for them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App