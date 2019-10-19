NASS tussle: Appellate court upholds Okwu’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

An appeal court has upheld the victory of Samson Okwu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Oju/Obi federal constituency in Benue State.

The National/State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi had earlier declared nullified the election of David Ogewu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in favour of Okwu.

The tribunal had ordered the Independent National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Ogewu in error and to issue a fresh one to Okwu.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A A Adeleye, in his ruling on the petition brought before him by the PDP’s Okwu against the election of Ogewu faulted the declaration of the later as duly winner of the exercise by INEC.

Ogewu not satisfied with the outcome of the tribunal had sought for a reversal of the judgement at the appeal court which however upheld the ruling of the lower court.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated Okwu for his victory at the court and urging him to justify the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said that the judgment of the appellate court confirmed the mandate which the people of Oju/Obi popularly gave to Okwu to represent them at the National Assembly.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Okwu to provide quality representation for the people of his constituency and Benue State in general.

The governor further restated his commitment and willingness to collaborate with all National Assembly members from Benue in steering development across the state.

