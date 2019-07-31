NASS timely recognition of Maikasuwa

ADVERTISEMENT

It is clear that the current efforts by the management of the National Assembly on capacity building is a commendable one and a step in the right direction.

The immediate former Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), Dr. Abubakar Salisu Maikasuwa was among prominent Nigerians honoured with the National Assembly’s recognition and prestigious award for his exemplary leadership qualities during his tenure of office.

At an impressive outing the former CNA, received the certificate of award and a plaque from the current Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Barr. Sani Mohammed Omolori at a public lecture organized by the assembly which was held at the NAF conference centre, Kado, Abuja, titled 20 years of NASS-The Challenge of the 9th Assembly.

Dr. Maikasuwa did a lot in building a solid and reliable management to meet the aspirations of the National Assembly members. It could be said that he actually reformed the National Assembly management to achieve desired results.

During his tenure of office, Maikasuwa as a team leader insisted on the training and re-training of all categories of staff aimed at enhancing the capacity of the bureaucracy which was reflected in the speedy passage of national budgets and other important bills without disagreements between the legislators and the executive. His actions also helped in ensuring that materials were available for the making of bills and resolutions by the legislators even at short notices.

It is on record that Maikasuwa encouraged his colleagues to perform at their maximum best which provided the technical backbone used for the successful amendment of the 1999 constitution and the electoral Act for subsequent national elections. He decentralized power by allowing directors to be responsible for whatever happened in their respective departments. His wide experience and exposure enabled him to impact positively on the career prospects and progression of his colleagues. This endeared him to his staff and even members of the public.

Maikasuwa had also during his tenure ensured effective synergy between his own staff and the NASS legislative institute as well as other federal agencies with a view to ensure the effective implementation of agreed policy objectives. Before he stepped aside, the former Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), introduced innovations which touched the lives of thousands of his colleagues. His actions were also aimed at consolidating democracy and good governance through transparency and implementation of due process and the rule of law.

He also ensured the successful operation of consolidated legislative salary and staff welfare packages. His administration introduced clearly articulated policy reforms which assisted legislators in their watch-dog role of supervising constituency projects towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the execution of these projects. Maikasuwa who operated an open door policy is widely known for his humility, generosity and kindness to the people. He has a soft heart for his colleagues and is a man of integrity and foresight.

Musa Liman sent this from Abuja

