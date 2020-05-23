NASS staff decry plan to scuttle revised condition of service

ADVERTISEMENT

National Assembly and States Assemblies staff under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria(PASAN) has raised alarm over alleged clandestine plot to truncate the implementation of the revised conditions of service being enjoyed by its members.

National President,Comrade Muhammed Usman in a statement disclosed that, a faceless group claiming to be a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called “Next Level Due Process Group” allegedly made several frivolous allegations against the authority of the National Assembly.

He alleged that, their claims and allegations were published in one of the National Dailies on Monday,18th May,2020 calling for the stoppage of the conditions of service.

The PASAN National President said, the group displayed its ignorance to legislative norms when it claimed that the Regulation was a Bill which required assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the new conditions of service was their initiative muted through the 5th National Assembly Service Commission which was later presented to the 8th National Assembly and gazetted after it passed through the required due process.

He however expressed concern that the new regulation is being opposed despite being in operation since May 2019 and being domesticated at the State Houses of Assembly.

According to him, the new condition of service is aimed at putting the Nigeria Parliamentary workers at par with international standard has no contending issues except agitation for its full implementation.

He disclosed that, the “Revised Condition of Service” is a product of a long time agitation which he said guarantees an independent and consolidated service as guaranteed by National Assembly Service Commission Act (2014).

The statement emphasised that, PASAN is committed to the service for Democracy and called on the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for their prompt intervention on the issue.

