NASS: Rep Chinda emerges as Minority Leader

Lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 9th House of Representatives has elected Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) as House Minority Leader.

Chinda replaces Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta), the Minority Leader in the out-gone 8th House, who spent a large chunk of his tenure on a sick bed.

