NASS: North-Central forum endorses Olatubosun for Speaker

The North-Central Inter-religious, Inter-tribal Political Forum has endorsed Hon. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo State) for election to the position of Speaker, House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Olatubosun, representing Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency of Oyo State is a second timer in the green chamber.

The group gave the endorsement at a media briefing addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Aaron Odeh on Sunday, in Abuja.

“As a body interested in the peace and progress of Nigeria, we have come to the conclusion that the House of Representatives needs a Speaker with a clear understanding of the challenges currently facing the country.

“The House also need a leader with the capacity to cooperate with the executive in providing proactive legislations to confront them.

“This is a time to engage a leadership with acceptable mien, who can be trusted with power and ability to carry his colleagues along in order to take tough and credible decisions that will move the nation forward.

“To this extent, we have taken our time to look at those who have shown interests and have come to the conclusion that none of them is better qualified for the position than Hon. Olajide Olatubosun,” he said.

Odeh said Olatubosun is an accomplished Accountant and financial expert with vast experience in the private sector before his election into the National Assembly.

He said the parliamentarian, a second timer, had contributed immensely, both at the plenary and committee levels, to the success of the Eighth Assembly.

“We, therefore, call on members of the House of Representatives to support Hon. Olatubosun for the Speakership position as he possesses all the qualifications required to lead a rancour-free parliament.

“He will ensure hitch-free legislature-executive relationship,” he said. (NAN)

