NASS management gives outgoing senators 3 days to handover office keys

The National Assembly management has given outgoing members of the 8th Senate three days to handover their office keys.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, at the beginning of the valedictory session of the 8th assembly at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement is the fourth agenda on the Order Paper of the day.

The 8th Senate, which was inaugurated on June 9, 2015, would come to an end on June 6.

Reading the letter by the Committee on Recovery and Preparation of the 8th Assembly Offices’ Furniture and Equipment for Ninth Senate titled: ”Handing Over of Office Keys, Furniture Equipment,” Saraki urged the lawmakers to hand them over between Thursday and Saturday.

”Please inform all the distinguished senators that the handing over of office keys, furniture and office equipment will commence today, Thursday June 6 through to Saturday the June 8.

”Distinguished senators are, accordingly, enjoined to contact the committee in charge of the exercise in the Senate Committee Room 107 which is in the new Senate Building between the hours of 9 a.m., to 5p.m.,for the handing over,”he said.(NAN)

