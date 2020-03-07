NASFAT set to celebrate 25th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Tuesday.

The anniversary is hinged on a tripod of Da’wah, visibility and sustainability.

Chairman, Lecture Committee NASFAT, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola made this known yesterday during a courtesy visit to Media Trust Limited publishers of Daily Trust titles and Aminiya among others.

He said the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai is expected to speak on “Education as panacea for building a stronger society,” while former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura will be part of the speakers.

According to him, 25 women have been targeted for empowerment, 25 trees to be planted on Wednesday, while a community service will take place on Saturday March 14.

Ajibola also said a free medical outreach will also be conducted on Sunday, March 15 and an anniversary walk of 2.5 kilometer will be carried out from Jabi Lake to on Saturday 21st March.

The Chairman mentioned some modest achievements of NASFAT to include establishment of Fountain University in Osun State, Tasfan Tours and Travel and NASFAT Agency for Zaka’at and Sadaka among others.

