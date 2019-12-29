NASFAT rejects US report, says Nigerians enjoy religious freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has rejected the US inclusion of Nigeria on the Special Watch List of Countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom”.

NASFAT insisted that many Nigerians have been enjoying religious freedom without hindrance, as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The foremost Islamic organization stated this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Yusuf.

It stated that the Boko Haram insurgency cannot be justifiably said to have been targeted at any religion, saying the phenomenon “is a special case that defies logical or religious explanations.”

“The unfortunate kidnappings, destructions and killings by the group cannot be justified under Islamic Shari’a or by the teachings of the noble Qur’an,” the statement said.

NASFAT also said the farmers/herder clashes referred to in the US report “are unfortunate events occasioned by climate change, rapid urbanization, obsolete agricultural practices underpinned by inadequate land and water resources; but given ethnic and religious colouration by some for selfish gain.”

“The violence is exacerbated by the proliferation of and easy access to arms, polarizing media coverage including fake news on social media, high rates of unemployment, drug use, poverty and inadequate policing and security infrastructure to prevent, detect, address and curb violent crimes,” it added.

In support of its argument, NASFAT cited its recently held 5th Biennial Conference with the theme: “Peaceful Coexistence: Panacea for Unity, Growth and Development”, saying the event hosted a Catholic Priest as one of the panelists.

Another highlight of the conference was a walk for peace and harmony with other religious faithful, NASFAT said.

The organization insisted that “unlike in other climes where government is using sophisticated surveillance technology to monitor ethnic and religious minorities, Nigerians have unfettered freedom to espouse their beliefs and practice their religious activities while sometimes unwittingly infringing on the right of others by blocking roads and major highways during religious service…”

NASFAT admonished the US Government not to rely solely on the narratives gathered from the social media and partisan entities in reaching a conclusion on Nigeria.

It also charges the Nigerian government to conduct its operations transparently based on the rule of law and within the ambit of the Nigerian constitution.

