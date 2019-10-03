NASFAT reacts to Deputy President General of NSCIA’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Nasrul Lahi l fatih Society, NASFAT, has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Deputy President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Zakariyyah Olayiwola Babalola which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Alhaji Babalola, popularly known as SOB, died at the age of 87 and was buried same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

NASFAT President, Engr Kamil Bolarinwa described the late business mogul as a great pillar of support for Islam, stating that the late SOB Babalola was very passionate about Islam and was always willing to help in matters of religion and issues affecting humanity.

Owing to his exemplary leadership qualities, as the pioneer President of the Muslim Ummah of the Southwest, Islam grew tremendously and rapidly in the Southwest, Bolarinwa noted.

According to him, his tenure promoted unity, harmony and development among the Islamic Stakeholders in the country.

A honorary doctoral awardee of Fountain University Osogbo, late Dr SOB Babalola singlehandedly funded the construction of current Senate building of the institution in a record period of three months, Bolarinwa added.

“Though we are pained by his death, we are consoled by the word of Allah in the Quran 3:169–171. We pray that Allah should reward his philanthropic activities as recurring charities,” he prayed.

Bolarinwa said: “While we mourn the passage of this great icon, we enjoin the stakeholders to emulate the sterling qualities of the deceased for which he endeared himself to many.

“NASFAT equally advise that the successor of this great icon in his positions should be meticulously selected.”

