NASFAT partners Norwegian embassy on peaceful coexistence

The Nasrul-lahi-l Fatih Society (NASFAT) is set to partner with the Norwegian government in the area of promotion of peaceful co-existence, interfaith relations, education and women’s socio-economic development.

This emerged on Monday when a delegation of NASFAT led by the Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, was hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Jens-Petter at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja, a statement from NASFAT indicated.

In line with the memorandum of understanding, both NASFAT and the Embassy will collaborate to convene a session for interaction between NASFAT and the diplomatic community in Abuja.

The session is designed to advance mutual understanding, engender cooperation and to promote some of the Sustainable Development Goals especially education, women’s socio-economic development, interfaith relations and peaceful co-existence.

Specifically, in the area of education collaboration, Onike said the NASFAT owned university, Fountain University Osogbo, is ready to explore relationship with Norwegian Universities through possible Student and Staff exchange programmes, Scholarship and Research grants, and assistance to set up the Proposed School of Entrepreneurship Studies which will further make Fountain University graduates to be job creators and not job seekers.

Ambassador Jens-Petter in his response said his home country always desires to participate in initiatives that will promote peace, empower women and harmonious relationship between people of different faiths.

He offered to visit Fountain University Osogbo to see things for himself soonest.

