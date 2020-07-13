NASFAT establishes leadership academy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul-lahi-li Fatih (NASFAT) has set up HAVEK Leadership Academy to teach leadership skills, address mindset issues and develop exceptional leaders based on sound Islamic values and ethics.

The pioneer chairman of the academy, Mr Niyi Yusuf, in a statement, said it would bridge the gap of non-availability of Islamic ethics, values and culture-based leadership schools and programmes in Nigeria.

According to him, the academy is aimed at honing and producing responsible young leaders based on global best practice and Islamic principles in governance, ethics and values for a very desirous future that guarantees sustainable and impactful leadership.

He said the academy would strive to integrate a combined curriculum of management, leadership development, missionary, entrepreneurship, citizenship and vocational training skills towards breeding well-grounded, resourced, committed, diligent and God-fearing leaders for the future.

He added that the academy “has an ambition of training 1,500 young leaders in its first year and 1,000,000 by the end of its 10th year of operations in 2030 through its various virtual and offline programmes, including certificate courses, seminars, workshops, conferences, periodicals, articles, journals and book readings focused on Leadership and Islamic ethics”.

