NASFAT donates gifts to inmates at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
The team of NASFAT during a visit to Ikoyi Correctional centre in Lagos.
The team of NASFAT during a visit to Ikoyi Correctional centre in Lagos.

The NasruLhai-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has enjoined the inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre (formerly Ikoyi Prison) not to lose hope.

The organisation said they should rather continue to be good ambassadors of Islam while remaining penitent and seeking forgiveness, guidance and mercy from God, adding that their travail is temporary.

The society gave the advice when the delegation of Nasfat Zone 1 and its Welfare agency, NASFAT Zakat and Sadaqah agency, NAZAS led by Alhaji Mohammed Abdulkabir Adisa of Ibeju-Lekki branch visited the centre.

According to him, they were at the centre to share in the pains of the inmates and refresh their hopes in Allah.

The visitation team donated various gift items with a promise to follow-up on some the identified needs of the Correctional Centre.

Adisa, while addressing the inmates, said: “the Mission of NASFAT is to develop an enlightened Muslim society nurtured by true understanding of Islam for spiritual development and welfare of mankind”.

Some of the items donated to the inmates.
Some of the items donated to the inmates.

According to him, the key issue of welfare of mankind is not restricted to any social status, race, tribes or religion.

He therefore urged them to be patient, turn a new leave and remain prayerful, repentant and hopeful as no tough times last forever.

NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, reiterated that no condition is permanent in the lives of humans.

Others in the delegation were Alh. Adelere Wasiu (Chairman, Itire Ijesha Branch), Mr Abdul Azeez Jeje Ayuba (Surulere branch), Alhaja Falilat Tokosi, Sister Tawakalitu Allison (Empowerment Secretary, Itire Ijesha branch), Mr Ayodele AbdurRaheem and Sulaimon Babajide (Admin & Finance Officer of NAZAS).

