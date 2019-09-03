NASFAT disburses N22million Zakat to 219 beneficiaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Missioner of NasruLlahi-l Fatih Society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, has said that the socio-economic development of the country should not be left in the hands of government alone.

Onike stated this during the disbursement of N22 million to 219 beneficiaries by NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS).

NAZAS is an organisation set up by NASFAT for economic empowerment and general welfare of Nigerians regardless of gender, tribe or religion.

Daily Trust reports that the agency has now disbursed N195.9m since formation in 2014 to 895 beneficiaries spread across Nigeria.

According to Onike, the Zakat and Sadaqah Agency are to achieve an important part of the Mission Statement of NASFAT “To develop an enlightened Muslim Society nurtured by true understanding of Islam for Spiritual development and welfare of mankind”.

He said, “Needless to say that, the aspect of spiritual development of members is achieved with the NASFAT Asalatu and Dawah programmes which are replicated in over 350 branches and groups across the globe, while NAZAS takes care of the welfare of mankind aspect of the mission.”

He said while Christians pay 10 per cent of income as tithe, in the case of Islam, Allah just demands two and half per cent of our income.

Onike stressed that giving Zakat and Sadaqah is a demonstration of truthfulness of faith by the giver, hence the name sadaqah (i.e. charity), which stems from the Arabic root word ‘sidq’, which means sincerity.

“So giving Sadaqah is considered a sign of sincere faith,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of NAZAS, Mr. Niyi Yusuf said the organisation adheres strictly to rule of disbursement to the eight categories of recipients as outlined in Quran chapter 9 verse 60.

He announced that the next public disbursement of Zakat and Sadaqah by NAZAS will take place on the 10th of November.

NAZAS also used the occasion to launch its Health Insurance Scheme for Imams and Islamic Scholars, with the registration of twelve Imams and their immediate family members in Lagos State by the Lagos State Health Management Authority.

In addition, 35 persons benefited were given 17 chest freezers, four grinding machines, four mini ovens, six generators, a laptop, three industrial sewing machines along with cash to support their business enterprise.

Educational Scholarship was awarded to 38 students in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions while 15 persons enjoyed medical/ health related support and six others were relieved on debt-related issues.

Trade Empowerment and Business support was provided to 114 other beneficiaries to boost their business enterprise.

