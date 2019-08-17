NASFAT condemns “immoral, offensive” video by Tekno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has condemned the release into the market recently of the “highly immoral and offensive” video made by a Nigerian artiste, Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno.

In a statement, the Women Affairs Secretary of the Society, Samiat Mumuni, said the video advert represents extreme debasement of womanhood and moral values of society.

She said the moral depravity as contained in the video “is ostensibly a misrepresentation of African woman because it is antithetical to African culture and more importantly, it is against Islamic precepts and practice.”

According to her, such advert, which she described as obnoxious, was therefore “sinful to man and Almighty Allah.”

She said: “It is high time advertisers became conscious of the damaging effects of displaying nude images of ladies in the name of advertising, particularly on the young ones.”

Mumuni said she supports government’s decision “to make the producer of the obnoxious advert a scapegoat.”

She advocated that there should be a strong legislation against such “morally reprehensible adverts by the legislative bodies as well as the regulatory bodies.”

“Such necessary sanctions would prevent a future recurrence of the scandalous advert,” she added.

