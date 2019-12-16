NASFAT cautions Muslims over use of social media

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasru-L-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT) in Lagos has cautioned all muslim faithfuls to be careful of what they do and put on social media.

A former president of the association, Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa, gave the warning while speaking with journalists at a reception for the new NASFAT President, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf, in Lagos.

He also urged Muslim faithfuls all over the country to be security conscious and alert as the year comes to an end.

According to Bolarinwa, security is not only for government, all of us must be security conscious and alert.

“You must be aware of your environment and people you mix up with. When you are travelling, watch the road.

“Most importantly, be careful what you do on social media. Be careful about the information you put about you or your family on social media,” he said. (NAN)

