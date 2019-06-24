NASFAT agency distributes Zakat to needy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria’s (NASFAT) registered company, NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS), yesterday, in Abuja donated cash and items to the needy in the FCT and environ.

At the maiden disbursement held at the NASFAT Mosque, Utako, Abuja, chairman of the FCT NAZAS, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, said 11 beneficiaries were recorded and the number and scope was expected to increase in the next disbursement.

According to the former Managing Director of Media Trust Limited, it was gratifying to disburse items and cash to beneficiaries and that the gesture was able to make huge impact in the lives of the recipients.

“We can all see that people were emotionally moved, some of the challenges solved involved medical expenses. Some have to undergo surgeries but cannot afford the hospital cost. We pay directly to the hospital. We were inaugurated in February this year. So far we have been able to realize some money, especially during Ramadan and what we disbursed was what we got.

“The response has been very encouraging, the response has been generous. And most of the monies were not coming from just NASFAT members, most came from outside people; people who are not even NASFAT. And these account for about 60 percent of the donors. And that is why we also do not limit the beneficiaries to NASFAT members,” Ajibola said.

He said the national NAZAS has disbursed over N140m and is expected to disburse over N40m this year, adding that the full statement would be published for all to see.

He said the problem of zakat distribution in Nigeria was its collection and less of the disbursement.

He said the effectiveness of zakat in Nigeria would go a long way to solve the rising suicide cases, banditry, kidnaping, armed robbery and other security challenges facing the nation.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Yakubu Zaynab, said she was disowned by her family for refusing to renounce her religion, but was happy to receive succour by the disbursement by NAZAS.

