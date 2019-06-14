NASCON targets increased market share with product innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCON Allied Industries Plc says it is targeting more market share in the food sector through increased product range and innovation.

The Executive Director, Commercial of NASCON, Fatima Aliko-Dangote, who spoke at the annual general meeting of the Dangote Industries Limited subsidiary held in Lagos, yesterday, said the company, which added three new products in 2018, would be introducing more products this year as part of strategies to meet the needs of its varied customer base.

Managing Director, NASCON, Paul Farrer said the company, having demonstrated its resilience in the challenging environment of 2018, is strongly focused on capacity growth and increased market penetration.

He disclosed that the company would be leveraging on a number of synergies including improved output in terms of quality, quantity and business efficiency to deliver value for all stakeholders.

On the new products introduced in 2018, he said, “We launched the Dangote Stew Mix, Dangote Curry and Dangote Classic seasoning. These three products are part of a wider product enrichment plan to diversify our product portfolio.

“The products were specifically developed to meet and surpass the needs of our consumers across the country. Each of these products has been tailored to suit the local taste and cooking habits of the different regions in Nigeria.

“We would continue to differentiate ourselves in our product category by consistently delivering high quality, nutritious products.”

