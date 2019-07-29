Nasarawa youths apprehend suspected kidnapper, hand him over to police

ADVERTISEMENT

Some youths of Hunki village of Awe local Government Area of Nasarawa state have apprehended a suspected kidnapper and handed him over to the police.

The suspect was alleged to be among those that kidnapped the village head of Hunki, Malam Muhammad Sarkin Hunki and demanded for a ransom of N4million, but later accepted N600,000 before they released him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter learnt that the following day, the alleged kidnapper went to a restaurant in the town and met his former victim there.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further revealed that when he attempted to run away but was arrested by the youth of the town and handed over to the police.

Daily Trust however gathered that the Police went to the suspect’s den and arrested two of the five-member kidnap-gang while two others escaped.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Nasarawa Police Command, ASP Samaila Usman, confirmed the story and said the police would not relent in riding the state of criminals.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App