Nasarawa will implement Ruga programme – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said that the state would implement the Ruga settlemnt scheme in spite of its suspension by the Federal Government.

The governor made this known on Sunday in Lafia while hosting a delegation of Fulani leaders, associations, elders and Ardos from across the state who came on a courtesy call.

He noted that even before its suspension, the Federal Government had made it clear that it was optional for states.

The governor explained that his decision to go ahead with the scheme was to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

“Even though the Federal Government has suspended its Ruga project, some of us agreed to continue with the same project in our states, hoping that its advantage will become evident,” Sule stated.

While maintaining that meaningful development can only take place under a peaceful atmosphere, Sule commended President Muhammadu Buhari for efforts at ensuring lasting peace across the country. (NAN)

