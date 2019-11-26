Nasarawa Utd accept LMC fine over hooliganism

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa state government has accepted to pay all fines awarded against Nasarawa United Football Club, (NUFC) by the League Management Company (LMC).

The state commissioner for youths and sports development, Uthman Bala-Adams who spoke in Lafia said, “The government was displeased about what happened. We are not violent.

“We assure the LMC that this will never repeat itself as we have decided to put in place effective security measures to safeguard not just referees and players, but also our Very Important Persons, VIPs and fans.”

Bala-Adams who said the state government declined to appeal the disciplinary actions because the incident was well documented, appreciated the LMC for been lenient and not banning the club from playing its home matches at the Lafia Township stadium.

LMC had fined Nasarawa United N4.2million, directed its home matches be played behind closed doors and banned the curator, Aliyu Hamzat who allegedly led the attack on the match officials for life, suspended a Nasarawa United player, Seun Komolafe, for one year for inciting the club supporters to commit violence against match officials and cautioned the media aide of the club, Eche Moses, for unfairly criticizing match officials which the LMC said is capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

