Nasarawa United seek first points at Enyimba

Nasarawa United will be aiming for their first points of the season when they face giants Enyimba FC today in Aba in one of the rescheduled NPFL week one fixtures.

The ‘People’s elephants’ had their week one encounter with Nasarawa United rescheduled because of continental engagement.

Meanwhile Nasarawa United started their campaign at home on a shaky note losing 0-1 to Wikki Tourists in week two of the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

However, Enyimba returned from South Africa after qualifying for the group stage of the 2019 Confederation Cup to force Katsina United to 1-1 draw in week two at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium in Katsina.

Nasarawa Unitd have a mountain to climb in Aba but one of their newly signed players, Moses Tsehuan, a former captain of relegated Yobe Desert Stars is optimistic his team won’t leave the Enyimba International stadium empty handed.

“It is not going to be an easy match but we are ready to take the fight to our opponents.

“Having lost to Wikki Tourists, we are going to do everything possible to redeem ourselves. Enyimba are formidable but they have never found it easy against us.

“We are determined to get something out of this match. We are targeting at least a draw,” he said.

